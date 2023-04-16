A New Angle Involving The Bloodline To Take Place On WWE RAW?

An interesting change in direction for both Bloodline and The Judgment Day looks set for Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network.
According to WRKD Wrestling on Twitter, RAW will include an angle featuring two of the company's biggest teams.WRKD tweeted:
“While things can change, initial plans for tomorrow’s #WWERaw include an angle that sees The Bloodline and Judgement Day decide to go after each other’s enemies.”
“We’ll see Solo face off against Rey Mysterio, while Owens/Zayn/Riddle will fight Judgement Day in the main event.”
