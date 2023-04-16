WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
A New Angle Involving The Bloodline To Take Place On WWE RAW?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2023

A New Angle Involving The Bloodline To Take Place On WWE RAW?

An interesting change in direction for both Bloodline and The Judgment Day looks set for Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network.

According to WRKD Wrestling on Twitter, RAW will include an angle featuring two of the company's biggest teams.WRKD tweeted:


