WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Rhea Ripley Slams Disrespectful WWE Fan Following Grandmother’s Death

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2023

Rhea Ripley Slams Disrespectful WWE Fan Following Grandmother’s Death

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has fired back at a "fan" on Twitter who suggested she quit WWE after the recent death of her grandmother.

One fan responded to the Superstar’s tribute yo her grandmother by saying that Ripley should “go home and leave the WWE” further adding that “No One Likes You.”

Ripley responded to the hateful comments, saying:

"People like this make me regret leaving everyone I love behind. I’ve missed years without people I love to entertain and live my dream. You are a fucking disgusting human and don’t deserve me, but here I am doing my job. Realize what’s TV and what’s real life. I deserve better."

Mercedes Mone Asks Her Japanese Fans To Respect Her Privacy

Mercedes Mone wasn't waiting until All Star Grand Queendom to make her first appearance for Stardom. The former WWE Superstar made a surpris [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 16, 2023 12:45PM


Tags: #wwe #rhea ripley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81587/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer