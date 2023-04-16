Rhea Ripley Slams Disrespectful WWE Fan Following Grandmother’s Death

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has fired back at a "fan" on Twitter who suggested she quit WWE after the recent death of her grandmother.

One fan responded to the Superstar’s tribute yo her grandmother by saying that Ripley should “go home and leave the WWE” further adding that “No One Likes You.”

Ripley responded to the hateful comments, saying:

"People like this make me regret leaving everyone I love behind. I’ve missed years without people I love to entertain and live my dream. You are a fucking disgusting human and don’t deserve me, but here I am doing my job. Realize what’s TV and what’s real life. I deserve better."

Thursday night I lost one of my favorite people.

Nonna, Im going to miss your strong loving hugs & your little sassy cheeky attitude.

It’s so hard saying goodbye, but being able to see you again in Feb was the highlight of my year ❤️

I miss you & I love you with all my heart. pic.twitter.com/Dot5VvBeGz — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 15, 2023