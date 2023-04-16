Mercedes Mone Asks Her Japanese Fans To Respect Her Privacy

Mercedes Mone wasn't waiting until All Star Grand Queendom to make her first appearance for Stardom. The former WWE Superstar made a surprise appearance at the Stardom Cinderella Tournament 2023 yesterday, attacking her number one contender for the IWGP Women’s title Iwatani ahead of their match next week at the Stardom All Star Grand Queendom.

However, Mone has put out a plea to Japanese fans not to follow her after events, noting there is a time and place:

“Hi [Japan flag] fans. I’m happy that you’re excited that I’m here but please don’t follow or wait for me at my place of stay,” Mone wrote in a tweet. “They’ll [sic] will be an appropriate time and place for a meet and greet. Please respect my privacy and space,” she continued before ending with the word thank you in Japanese.