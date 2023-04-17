Mercedes Mone Currently Negotiating Her Future With NJPW

Mercedes Mone could be on the cusp of extending her stay with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks won her first official NJPW match, defeating KAIRI to become IWGP Women’s Champion. At Sakura Genesis on April 8, Mone retained her championship when she defeated both AZM and Hazuki.

Her next bout will see her defend her title against Mayu Iwatani at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom on April 23, in what will be her last match on her current NJPW contract.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Mone is in talks with NJPW to add one more match to her deal:

“They are in negotiations for one more match. Her final match of her current contract is the match this coming Sunday at the Yokohama Arena against Mayu (Iwatani) for the IWGP Women’s title. I do not know if the deal is done, it was not done the last I was told but she is in talks for one more date. I don’t know what that date would be, I don’t know if it would be Dominion or what exactly. That’s where her situation is right now.”