WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Mercedes Mone Currently Negotiating Her Future With NJPW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2023

Mercedes Mone Currently Negotiating Her Future With NJPW

Mercedes Mone could be on the cusp of extending her stay with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks won her first official NJPW match, defeating KAIRI to become IWGP Women’s Champion. At Sakura Genesis on April 8, Mone retained her championship when she defeated both AZM and Hazuki.

Her next bout will see her defend her title against Mayu Iwatani at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom on April 23, in what will be her last match on her current NJPW contract.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Mone is in talks with NJPW to add one more match to her deal:

“They are in negotiations for one more match. Her final match of her current contract is the match this coming Sunday at the Yokohama Arena against Mayu (Iwatani) for the IWGP Women’s title. I do not know if the deal is done, it was not done the last I was told but she is in talks for one more date. I don’t know what that date would be, I don’t know if it would be Dominion or what exactly. That’s where her situation is right now.”

IMPACT Wrestling x NJPW Multiverse United 2 Date and Location Announced

The 2023 Multiverse United crossover show between IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW has been announced. Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Toll [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 17, 2023 07:58AM


Tags: #njpw #mercedes mone #sasha banks

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81600/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer