IMPACT Wrestling x NJPW Multiverse United 2 Date and Location Announced

The 2023 Multiverse United crossover show between IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW has been announced.

Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls will take place on Sunday, August 20 in Philadelphia, a day after the All Star Junior Festival takes place on August 19.

NJPW has confirmed the venue will be the legendary ECW Arena, Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena:

“It was a night of major announcements April 16, as following the reveal of All Star Junior Festival on August 19 during Collision in Philadelphia, IMPACT Wrestling made the special announcement of Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls.

“Following on from the recent sell out event in LA’s Globe Theater, NJPW and IMPACT’s next collaborative event will be held in Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Sunday August 20.

“Just one day after the 2300 will see junior heavyweights from across the US landscape take part in All Star Junior Festival 2023 USA, what will Multiverse United bring? Stay tuned for more information and ticket details!”