Rob Van Dam Reveals Impressive Physique After Nixing Sugar From His Diet

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam aged 52 has revealed a new physique on social media. 

On Twitter, the former WWE and ECW World Champion revealed to his followers that he has been cutting back his sugar intake over the last month, which has made him feel "way better."

RVD had one WWE Championship reign and six Intercontinental title reigns during his WWE career. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 17, 2023 07:55AM


Tags: #wwe #ecw #rob van dam #rvd

