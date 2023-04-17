Rob Van Dam Reveals Impressive Physique After Nixing Sugar From His Diet

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam aged 52 has revealed a new physique on social media.

On Twitter, the former WWE and ECW World Champion revealed to his followers that he has been cutting back his sugar intake over the last month, which has made him feel "way better."

I’ve been depleting sugar for 3 or 4 weeks. Not that I ate a lot of it, but cutting back has made me feel way better.

“This me right now “ https://t.co/6k2Z4vx8J2 pic.twitter.com/hKr4RtBJNC — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) April 16, 2023

RVD had one WWE Championship reign and six Intercontinental title reigns during his WWE career. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.