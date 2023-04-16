Nia Jax Addresses Confusion Surrounding Her WWE Return

Nia Jax returned to WWE in January, appearing at number 30 during the Women's 2023 Royal Rumble match. This was her first WWE appearance since her November 2021 WWE release.

During an interview with Ring The Belle, Jax addressed the "irresistible force" t-shirt WWE released shortly after her appearance and whether it was meant to lead to a full-time return to the company.

“I’m the last person to know. Honestly. How many times have they told me right before something happens? Rumble (2019), Survivor Series (2018), even coming back for the Rumble. I’m the last person to know. I couldn’t tell you.

“‘Give us the tea.’ I don’t know. They’re going to tell me last minute. That’s probably what may or may not happen, who knows.”

When asked if she missed working for WWE, she said:

“There is nothing like it. There is nothing like getting in the ring and performing in front of thousands of people.

“When I went back for the Rumble, even for that brief little moment. I was like, ‘ah.’ That adrenaline hit, the heart was pumping, the chills were going.

“I was like, ‘Damn, I wish I would have been in there longer. I wish I would have had a full match.'”

“It hit me. I go train with Nattie (Neidhart) and TJ (Wilson) sometimes in their ring. Just for a good workout. You still have that fire.”