Drew McIntyre Goes Dark On Social Media Amid Speculation About His WWE Future

The future for Drew McIntyre in WWE remains unclear with his recent actions creating more speculation about his current contract status.

It was recently reported that McIntyre's WWE contract is set to expire later this year. He has since removed all references to WWE from his biography. PWInsider has reported that McIntyre was not present at WWE SmackDown for the past two weeks, further raising eyebrows.

The former WWE Champion is reportedly nowhere near negotiations for a new deal and Fightful Select has reported that McIntyre is holding out until closer to the end of his current deal before signing anything new, which is rumored to be in around 9 months.

WWE sources are said to be confident that McIntyre will choose to stay with WWE and sign a new deal.