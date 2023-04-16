Carmelo Hayes Reveals Top WWE Superstar He Wants To Wrestle

NXT star Carmelo Hayes is one of WWE's fastest-rising stars with many predicting he will one day soon be called up to the main roster of either RAW or SmackDown.

During a Q&A on the WWE Snapchat, Carmelo Hayes has revealed his dream opponent for a match at WrestleMania. Hayes said:

“I’ve been on record saying this a bunch of times so I’m just going to stay consistent with it: Seth Rollins. I feel like he’s somebody that I would have good chemistry within the ring.”

“On top of that, I see our careers as very much being parallel in the sense of he was the first NXT Champion and I’m the current NXT champion. I think that would be a good story to tell down the road.”

Carmelo Hayes vs. Seth Rollins at #WrestleMania? @Carmelo_WWE thinks it’s just a matter of time before he links up with @WWERollins. 🤔



Watch Melo answer your fan questions on this week's episode of #UpNXT on Snapchat 👉 https://t.co/0MmpNqZrGh pic.twitter.com/nD71Q8Vb6f — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 15, 2023

Hayes will defend the NXT Championship against Grayson Waller on the Tuesday, April 25th Spring Breakin’ episode of NXT.