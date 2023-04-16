WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Carmelo Hayes Reveals Top WWE Superstar He Wants To Wrestle

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2023

NXT star Carmelo Hayes is one of WWE's fastest-rising stars with many predicting he will one day soon be called up to the main roster of either RAW or SmackDown.

During a Q&A on the WWE Snapchat, Carmelo Hayes has revealed his dream opponent for a match at WrestleMania. Hayes said:

“I’ve been on record saying this a bunch of times so I’m just going to stay consistent with it: Seth Rollins. I feel like he’s somebody that I would have good chemistry within the ring.”

“On top of that, I see our careers as very much being parallel in the sense of he was the first NXT Champion and I’m the current NXT champion. I think that would be a good story to tell down the road.”

Hayes will defend the NXT Championship against Grayson Waller on the Tuesday, April 25th Spring Breakin’ episode of NXT. 

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #nxt #carmelo hayes #seth rollins

