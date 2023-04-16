Carmelo Hayes Reveals Top WWE Superstar He Wants To Wrestle

NXT star Carmelo Hayes is one of WWE's fastest-rising stars with many predicting he will one day soon be called up to the main roster of either RAW or SmackDown.
During a Q&A on the WWE Snapchat, Carmelo Hayes has revealed his dream opponent for a match at WrestleMania. Hayes said:
“I’ve been on record saying this a bunch of times so I’m just going to stay consistent with it: Seth Rollins. I feel like he’s somebody that I would have good chemistry within the ring.”
“On top of that, I see our careers as very much being parallel in the sense of he was the first NXT Champion and I’m the current NXT champion. I think that would be a good story to tell down the road.”
Carmelo Hayes vs. Seth Rollins at #WrestleMania? @Carmelo_WWE thinks it’s just a matter of time before he links up with @WWERollins. 🤔— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 15, 2023
Watch Melo answer your fan questions on this week's episode of #UpNXT on Snapchat 👉 https://t.co/0MmpNqZrGh pic.twitter.com/nD71Q8Vb6f
Hayes will defend the NXT Championship against Grayson Waller on the Tuesday, April 25th Spring Breakin’ episode of NXT.
⚡ Nick Khan Reveals NBCU "Would Be Supportive" Of Blood On WWE Television
WWE CEO Nick Khan has commented on blood returning to WWE TV following the company's recent accusation by Endeavor. During an interview wit [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 16, 2023 10:57AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com