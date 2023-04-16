Nick Khan Reveals NBCU "Would Be Supportive" Of Blood On WWE Television

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

WWE CEO Nick Khan has commented on blood returning to WWE TV following the company's recent accusation by Endeavor.

During an interview with Lightshed Partners, Nick Khan revealed NBCUniversal may be supportive in regard to an edgier final hour of WWE Monday Night RAW on USA Network. He noted the company is currently talking with NBCU about their potential future together, Khan said:

“Look, when we’re specifically talking about the 10 to 11 hour on RAW, we’re specifically talking to NBCU and ourselves about what we do what that moving forward.

“We ask, what do we do if we tweak this, that 10 to 11 hour, it is basic cable, it’s not broadcast, as you know.

“We think that NBCU would be supportive, but we’re not on a final conclusion on that.”

Blood on WWE television is something Vince McMahon has been against due to sponsorship, however going forward with a new owner that could seemingly all change.