John Morrison Wins Debut Boxing Match At Creator Clash 2

On Saturday, former WWE Superstar was involved with the Creator Clash 2 boxing event, a charity boxing event that saw Morrison make his debut for the brand at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Morrison had an entourage of support at the event, including his wife Taya Valkyrie, trainer Josh Barnett, AEW’s Jake Hager, WWE Superstar LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Vic Joseph, Mckenzie Mitchell, former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley, Super Panda and WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan!

After dominating opponent Harley Morenstein during the first two rounds, which included knocking Morenstein down and through the ropes in the opening stanza, Morrison floored Morenstein with a big right hand to score the knockout in the third.