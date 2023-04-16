The Bullet Club Introduces New Member at NJPW Capital Collision

Clark Connors has officially joined The Bullet Club.
During Saturday’s NJPW Capital Collision pay-per-view, Kushida, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Gabriel Kidd and Volador Jr. defeated Connors, The DKC, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero and Lio Rush. Following the match, Connors attacked The DKC.
The next match saw David Finlay defeat AR Fox in singles action.
After Finlay’s win over Fox, The Bullet Club leader called Connors to the ring and offered him a spot in the group, and Connors accepted. Connors signed a new NJPW contract last week.
It's official in DC- @clarkconnors is @thedavidfinlay's hand picked new BULLET CLUB member!— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 16, 2023
LIVE: https://t.co/qhrTs4R1NH#njcapital pic.twitter.com/pRvoPSeoZZ
⚡ NJPW Suspends Juice Robinson Following Attack At Capital Collision
Juice Robinson has been suspended for his actions at NJPW Capital Collision. During the event, Robinson was scheduled to face Fred Rosser, [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 16, 2023 11:01AM
