The Bullet Club Introduces New Member at NJPW Capital Collision

Clark Connors has officially joined The Bullet Club.

During Saturday’s NJPW Capital Collision pay-per-view, Kushida, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Gabriel Kidd and Volador Jr. defeated Connors, The DKC, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero and Lio Rush. Following the match, Connors attacked The DKC.

The next match saw David Finlay defeat AR Fox in singles action.

After Finlay’s win over Fox, The Bullet Club leader called Connors to the ring and offered him a spot in the group, and Connors accepted. Connors signed a new NJPW contract last week.