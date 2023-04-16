WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

The Bullet Club Introduces New Member at NJPW Capital Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2023

The Bullet Club Introduces New Member at NJPW Capital Collision

Clark Connors has officially joined The Bullet Club.

During Saturday’s NJPW Capital Collision pay-per-view, Kushida, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Gabriel Kidd and Volador Jr. defeated Connors, The DKC, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero and Lio Rush. Following the match, Connors attacked The DKC.

The next match saw David Finlay defeat AR Fox in singles action.

After Finlay’s win over Fox, The Bullet Club leader called Connors to the ring and offered him a spot in the group, and Connors accepted. Connors signed a new NJPW contract last week.

NJPW Suspends Juice Robinson Following Attack At Capital Collision

Juice Robinson has been suspended for his actions at NJPW Capital Collision. During the event, Robinson was scheduled to face Fred Rosser, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 16, 2023 11:01AM


Tags: #njpw #capital collision #clark connors

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81575/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer