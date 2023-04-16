NJPW Suspends Juice Robinson Following Attack At Capital Collision

Juice Robinson has been suspended for his actions at NJPW Capital Collision.

During the event, Robinson was scheduled to face Fred Rosser, but attacked him before the match could start with a chair.

NJPW confirmed in the following announcement that Robinson will not compete at NJPW Philadelphia Collision, where he was due to go up against Lance Archer as part of the IWGP US Title Number One Contender’s Tournament:

“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

On April 15 at Capital Collision, a scheduled match between Juice Robinson and Fred Rosser ended in a no contest when Robinson attacked Rosser before the bell, and also assaulted an official.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling holds the safety of its competitors and staff at the highest priority, and after careful consideration, has determined that Juice Robinson be suspended effective immediately and until further notice.

As a result, Robinson will not compete at Collision in Philadelphia. NJPW apologises for the sudden card change and any inconvenience and disappointment caused.

The following changes have been made to the Collision in Philadelphia card:

5th Match

Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero vs SANADA & Yoshinobu Kanemaru ->

Homicide & Rocky Romero vs SANADA & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

8th Match

IWGP US Championship Number One Contender’s Tournament: Juice Robinson vs Lance Archer->

IWGP US Championship Number One Contender’s Tournament: Fred Rosser vs Lance Archer.”