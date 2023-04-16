WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Cornette Baffled By WWE Handling Of Lacey Evans

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2023

During his recent Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru podcast, a fan asked Cornette why WWE isn’t using Lacey Evans of late, to which he responded:

“She’s great, she’s got the size, she looks great. She has the demeanor and the facials. She can talk like a b**ch. What a great heel she’s been. And then she disappeared again. And stop and start, back and forth. I don’t know. I don’t know what the problem has been, I don’t know why they have stopped and started this girl and gave her umpteen different personalities. It’s the most baffling thing I’ve ever seen.”

“She would be a no-brainer of anybody on the WWE female roster. Past Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, Lacey Evans is the one that I would take next trying to figure out something to do with.”

Source: sportskeeda.com
Tags: #wwe #jim cornette #lacey evans

