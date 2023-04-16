Jim Cornette Baffled By WWE Handling Of Lacey Evans

During his recent Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru podcast, a fan asked Cornette why WWE isn’t using Lacey Evans of late, to which he responded:

“She’s great, she’s got the size, she looks great. She has the demeanor and the facials. She can talk like a b**ch. What a great heel she’s been. And then she disappeared again. And stop and start, back and forth. I don’t know. I don’t know what the problem has been, I don’t know why they have stopped and started this girl and gave her umpteen different personalities. It’s the most baffling thing I’ve ever seen.”

“She would be a no-brainer of anybody on the WWE female roster. Past Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, Lacey Evans is the one that I would take next trying to figure out something to do with.”