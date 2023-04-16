WWE Superstars To Appear On Celebrity Family Feud

WWE Superstars recently filmed an episode of Celebrity Family Feud that saw five men vs. five women.

The women that will be playing are Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Natalya. For the men it will be Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Seth Rollins, and Dolph Ziggler. WWE has appeared previously on this show with The Bellas and The Mysterios.

WWE Superstar will also be featured in an upcoming episode of The Weakest Link. We know Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, New Day, and The Miz will appear.