Update On Kenny Omega’s AEW contract status

During an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW star Kenny Omega is still working under his old extended contract and hasn’t a new deal with the promotion as yet.

“Okay, the stuff with Kenny Omega. Konnan did an interview, and it got people thinking that Kenny Omega had signed a new contract. Kenny Omega is under contract with AEW. His contract was extended because he was out for, I think, nine months due to injuries. I believe that he is under contract until around November or December. There is no new deal that’s been signed," Meltzer stated.