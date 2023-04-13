WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Kenny Omega’s AEW contract status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 13, 2023

During an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW star Kenny Omega is still working under his old extended contract and hasn’t a new deal with the promotion as yet.

“Okay, the stuff with Kenny Omega. Konnan did an interview, and it got people thinking that Kenny Omega had signed a new contract. Kenny Omega is under contract with AEW. His contract was extended because he was out for, I think, nine months due to injuries. I believe that he is under contract until around November or December. There is no new deal that’s been signed," Meltzer stated.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #kenny omega

