Logan Paul Talks WrestleMania 39 Performance

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

During an interview with ESPN following the announcement of penning a multi-year deal with WWE, Logan Paul also sat down for an interview.

Logan Paul on his WrestleMania 39 performance: “After this WrestleMania, when I walked away unscathed — like I’m telling you unscathed, the next day I could have ran a half marathon — I got a lot more confident in my longevity in this sport. There’s a way to do it. There’s a way to perform where you mitigate athletic risk, and I’m gonna find it, and I’m gonna go for the long haul.”

On being up for the challenge: “So now I have to actually be really good at this and, and take it serious and get creative in how I can make these lifetime moments that people never forget over and over and over again… So, while it is definitely harder to impress, and the WWE universe is gonna be watching me very carefully and scrutinizing how I perform and how I grow as an athlete, I am excited for the challenge.”