WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Logan Paul Talks WrestleMania 39 Performance

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 12, 2023

Logan Paul Talks WrestleMania 39 Performance

During an interview with ESPN following the announcement of penning a multi-year deal with WWE, Logan Paul also sat down for an interview.

Logan Paul on his WrestleMania 39 performance: “After this WrestleMania, when I walked away unscathed — like I’m telling you unscathed, the next day I could have ran a half marathon — I got a lot more confident in my longevity in this sport. There’s a way to do it. There’s a way to perform where you mitigate athletic risk, and I’m gonna find it, and I’m gonna go for the long haul.”

On being up for the challenge: “So now I have to actually be really good at this and, and take it serious and get creative in how I can make these lifetime moments that people never forget over and over and over again… So, while it is definitely harder to impress, and the WWE universe is gonna be watching me very carefully and scrutinizing how I perform and how I grow as an athlete, I am excited for the challenge.”

Shane McMahon Tried To Go After Brock Lesnar Following WrestleMania Frustration

At WWE WrestleMania 39, Brock Lensar opened the event in a match that he won against Omos, but back in 2018 "The Beast" main evented Wrestle [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 11, 2023 02:44PM

Source: espn.com
Tags: #wwe #logan paul

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81543/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer