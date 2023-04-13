Japanese Wrestling Vetran Yoshihiro Takayama Hospitalized

Former AJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH star Yoshihiro Takayama has been hospitalized.
It has been nearly six years since Yoshihiro Takayama’s cervical spinal cord injury which paralyzed him from the neck down. His wife revealed that Takayama is hospitalized currently with aspiration pneumonia.
When Takayama suffered the injury, he could not breathe of his own accord and a hole had to be made in his throat and he required a machine to assist with his breathing. Doctors informed him that the hole would close up on its own, but it did not.
WNS sends our best wishes to Takayama.
