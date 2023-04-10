Clark Connors Signs New Deal With New Japan Pro-Wrestling

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

An NJPW star has signed a new one-year contract with the company.

The news was announced on the official NJPW Instagram, revealing Clark Connors had re-signed with the company:

“Clark Connors has officially re-signed with NJPW!

“He had a breakout match at Forbidden Door, and expect to see more from him.”

Connors joined the NJPW LA Dojo as part of the first class with Karl Fredericks and Alex Coughlin training under Shibata.