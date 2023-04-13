WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
A Number Of Upcoming Changes To The AEW TV Schedule

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 13, 2023

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed upcoming changes to the AEW TV schedule.

“This week Rampage, actually Rampage, should do a pretty good number on Friday. It’s supposed to start after the NBA playoff game, which could be as early as 9:30 (ET) and could be a little bit later. It may be earlier than the normal start, but with that big lead-in, it really should do its best number in a long time.”
 
Meltzer continued, “Then Wednesday, the show (Dynamite) will be normal time-slot in most of the country, but on the west coast it’s gonna be at 5 pm rather than 8 pm, because they’re running….they’ve got US against Mexico soccer [game] that’ll be at 10 pm eastern and 7 pm pacific. They're going to go live…they're gonna go with a staggered feed on Wednesday.
 
The following week is the one where it’s gonna be moved to Saturday night. It’s gonna be like this with NHL and NBA playoffs, there’s gonna be a lot of bouncing around with the schedule of Rampage more than Dynamite, but Rampage, because it’s on TNT, which has the basketball and hockey playoffs, they’re gonna be bounced around a lot for the next couple of months through June," Meltzer stated.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #dynamite #rampage

