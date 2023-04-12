Vickie Guerrero Issues Statement Via Her Attorney Concerning Recent Allegations Made By Her Daughter

Vickie Benson, known to pro wrestling fans as Vickie Guerrero issued the following statement on her Instagram account:
April 12, 2023
Kris and Vickie Benson Respond to Sherilyn Guerrero's Recent Allegations
Kris and Vickie Benson vehemently deny Sherilyn Guerrero's recent allegations of sexual assault and abandonment. Ms. Guerrero's unsubstantiated accusations have caused the Bensons to suffer public ridicule, scorn, derision, and humiliation. Kris and Vickie fully appreciate the seriousness of allegations of this nature and the need for public support of sexual assault survivors; however, they ask that you withhold final judgment on this matter until they have an opportunity to bring Ms. Guerrero and her claims into a court of law where judgment is based on facts and merit.
Contact
Reese Campbell
Attorney for Kris and Vicki Benson
EaDo Law, PLLC
Houston, Texas (713) 424-6653
