Vickie Guerrero Issues Statement Via Her Attorney Concerning Recent Allegations Made By Her Daughter

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 12, 2023

Vickie Benson, known to pro wrestling fans as Vickie Guerrero issued the following statement on her Instagram account:

April 12, 2023

Kris and Vickie Benson Respond to Sherilyn Guerrero's Recent Allegations

Kris and Vickie Benson vehemently deny Sherilyn Guerrero's recent allegations of sexual assault and abandonment. Ms. Guerrero's unsubstantiated accusations have caused the Bensons to suffer public ridicule, scorn, derision, and humiliation. Kris and Vickie fully appreciate the seriousness of allegations of this nature and the need for public support of sexual assault survivors; however, they ask that you withhold final judgment on this matter until they have an opportunity to bring Ms. Guerrero and her claims into a court of law where judgment is based on facts and merit.

Contact

Reese Campbell
Attorney for Kris and Vicki Benson
EaDo Law, PLLC
Houston, Texas (713) 424-6653

Vickie Guerrero's Daughter Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted By Stepfather

Sherilyn Guerrero, the daughter of Vickie and late great WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, claimed in TikTok video that her stepfather alleg [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 05, 2023 09:05AM


Tags: #wwe #aew #vickie guerrero #sherilyn guerrero

