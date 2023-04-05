Vickie Guerrero's Daughter Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted By Stepfather

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Sherilyn Guerrero, the daughter of Vickie and late great WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, claimed in TikTok video that her stepfather allegedly sexually assaulted her in 2020 while they were on a cruise.

Sherilyn claims her mother Vickie has decided to side with her husband over her and has come out to reveal this because people have started to wonder why she has not been involved with her mother recently.

Chavo Guerrero has taken to Twitter to support Sherilyn:

“Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!❤️”

Vickie Guerrero who recently departed All Elite Wrestling has yet to respond to the claim.

Sherilyn Guerrero:

"Come 2020 before COVID, there was a cruise that my family had went on. And basically on this cruise, I got sexually assaulted. And the unfortunate part was that it was by my stepdad. Yeah, it was by my stepdad. And was I the only one? No, but that's not my business to put their story out there. But it happened to me. The fact that I protected somebody who doesn't give a sh*t about me, is beyond me, but growth and maturity right? I lived with them, so I didn't know what to do."

She went on to explain:

"Basically fast forward the following year when I got injured on my knee, my mom was the only one out there in Houston that's family and she was helping me with that. There was basically a conversation, and granted let me tell you I have told my mom how uncomfortable I am with him after it happened and basically she was always telling me it was a mistake. It's not who he is"