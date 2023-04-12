Gangrel Reveals Whether WWE Contacted Him Concerning WrestleMania 39 Appearance

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

During an interview with Reffin' It Up with Brian Hebner, Gangrel revealed if WWE contacted him about making a WrestleMania appearance as had been rumored.

“They may have discussed it, but my phone never rang. I started reading all the stuff, people were calling me, so I wrote Adam [Edge], 'Do you know this started?' He made a joke, 'these writers think they know everything.' I laughed. I tried to tell a guy to tell them, 'No, I wasn't doing it,' but he still ran the story anyway. He goes, 'To be fair, it was pitched, it just never happened.' It was pitched, but I never heard about it. I didn't know anything about it. They never reached out to me. I guess, Edge is always pitching something for me. I think I pitched SummerSlam for me, but it got shot down.”

Gangrel was however in town for WrestleCon.