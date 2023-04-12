WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Gangrel Reveals Whether WWE Contacted Him Concerning WrestleMania 39 Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 12, 2023

During an interview with Reffin' It Up with Brian Hebner, Gangrel revealed if WWE contacted him about making a WrestleMania appearance as had been rumored.

“They may have discussed it, but my phone never rang. I started reading all the stuff, people were calling me, so I wrote Adam [Edge], 'Do you know this started?' He made a joke, 'these writers think they know everything.' I laughed. I tried to tell a guy to tell them, 'No, I wasn't doing it,' but he still ran the story anyway. He goes, 'To be fair, it was pitched, it just never happened.' It was pitched, but I never heard about it. I didn't know anything about it. They never reached out to me. I guess, Edge is always pitching something for me. I think I pitched SummerSlam for me, but it got shot down.”

Gangrel was however in town for WrestleCon.

Source: patreon.com
