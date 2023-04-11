Shane McMahon Tried To Go After Brock Lesnar Following WrestleMania Frustration

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

At WWE WrestleMania 39, Brock Lensar opened the event in a match that he won against Omos, but back in 2018 "The Beast" main evented WrestleMania 34 and retained the WWE Championship in against Roman Reigns.

But it is events that took place after the match that had everybody talking when a furious Lensar returned backstage and hurled the WWE Championship belt at Vince McMahon in the Gorilla position.

During his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg who was also sat in Gorilla revealed that after Brock Lesnar threw his title, Shane McMahon wanted to after Lesnar!

“I don’t really know (why Brock Lesnar was upset after the WrestleMania 34 main event). I honestly don’t. What I remember of that is I almost got hit by the title. It (WWE 24 documentary) showed he threw the title across me to Vince (McMahon) and everybody kind of stood up like, what the crap was that? And so, I don’t know.

“I didn’t really know what went down then, and I wasn’t about to go after Brock to find out… I remember Shane (McMahon) being in Gorilla and being hot and trying to go after Brock and I said, ‘Hey, let’s let it go, let it go. Let’s just stay right here and all keep our teeth.’”

“So he was aiming for Vince (Road Dogg laughed) and he’s a good aim. He’s got a good aim, good throw, he had a good rotation on the title. But one of those straps almost caught me right in the mug… He aimed it to Vince. He didn’t aim it at him, you know what I mean? It landed in front of him. It was safe. He could’ve hit all of us if he wanted to… I actually didn’t know if it was a work or not because nobody said a word and nobody did anything.

“Sometimes they would do things and then laugh with each other later and stuff and then you go like, oh, I almost got killed in the crossfire there. I don’t appreciate that. So you don’t know, I don’t know. I do remember Shane was hot and wanted to go and I was like, ‘Ah.’ So he ended up going so maybe he knew something I didn’t know.”