Britt Baker Provides Update On Her Back Injury

Britt Baker has updated fans on her back injury during a recent interview on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, reveling she can still continue to wrestle:

"No, I’m not on the shelf, not to the point where I can’t wrestle or anything. But we’re definitely being proactive with the doctor. I’m getting an MRI, so I have to get a shot to be able to wrestle. We are getting a new MRI this week just to make sure everything’s okay because our medical team, they never will let you work if it’s not safe. I have to say that first and foremost."

On not missing time:

"But I’m very stubborn, and I want to wrestle as much as possible. Even if I not gonna wrestle, I’m gonna be at work"