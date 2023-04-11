WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Britt Baker Provides Update On Her Back Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2023

Britt Baker Provides Update On Her Back Injury

Britt Baker has updated fans on her back injury during a recent interview on  Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, reveling she can still continue to wrestle:

"No, I’m not on the shelf, not to the point where I can’t wrestle or anything. But we’re definitely being proactive with the doctor. I’m getting an MRI, so I have to get a shot to be able to wrestle. We are getting a new MRI this week just to make sure everything’s okay because our medical team, they never will let you work if it’s not safe. I have to say that first and foremost."

On not missing time:

"But I’m very stubborn, and I want to wrestle as much as possible. Even if I not gonna wrestle, I’m gonna be at work"

