Update On Status Of AEW Fight Forever Video Game

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2023

An update has emerged on the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game.

The game is reported to be in a good state, but still not ready to be released according to THQ Nordic’s Global Senior Community Manager, Zyddies. His comments were made during a Twitch Stream:

"For a publisher, the game is not really it’s not finished until it’s released, basically. A lot of people are having a massive problem understanding that, which is kind of sad because it kind of creates this thing that everybody now suddenly believes, ‘Oh my god, these guys lied.’ No, they didn’t. So hopefully, it’ll get sorted out soon."

Zyddies explains that Fight Forever is close to being done:

"The game is in a good state. As soon as we do launch it, I think people will be happy. Then everybody will just forget about all the other stuff, and everybody will be happy and enjoy it. That’s what I’ve been trying to explain to people. Development can already be sorted and stuff, but that doesn’t mean the game is done. There’s still QA. There’s still all these different things that they have to do. I just don’t see how people misunderstand it because — but that might be because I’m part of the industry. So for me, it’s common when people check in with me, ‘Hey, is this ready?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, no, it’s early in publishing stages."

On wanting to put out a good game later rather than an unfinished game:

"Again, I’m part of the industry. So, for me, that’s normal that I don’t expect everything to be instantly done. That is why it annoys me so much when we’re now taking our time. All three houses, Yuke’s, THQ Nordic, and AEW, we’re taking our time. We want to do this the best we can. We make sure it goes through a long QA process and a long submission process. All these things and people are instantly like, ‘Oh, but we want the game now.’ Yeah, but you can’t have both. You can’t have a game that’s out right away and then have a good game. There’s only one of those things that actually matter that works and that matters."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #aew games #fight forever

