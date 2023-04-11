Big Update On Brian Cage’s Future With AEW/ROH

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage has reportedly re-signed with AEW.

Brian Cage will remain in AEW and Ring of Honor, according to a Fightful report. After weeks of speculation Cage "put pen to paper this week" and has signed a new multi-year deal to keep him with Tony Khan's promotions.

AEW officials reportedly worked hard to get the deal signed in the last few weeks, and it was agreed upon in principle by the time the new creative was started with Swerve Strickland on Friday’s AEW Rampage.