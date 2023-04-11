WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Update On Brian Cage’s Future With AEW/ROH

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2023

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage has reportedly re-signed with AEW.

Brian Cage will remain in AEW and Ring of Honor, according to a Fightful report. After weeks of speculation Cage "put pen to paper this week" and has signed a new multi-year deal to keep him with Tony Khan's promotions.

AEW officials reportedly worked hard to get the deal signed in the last few weeks, and it was agreed upon in principle by the time the new creative was started with Swerve Strickland on Friday’s AEW Rampage.

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #aew #brian cage

