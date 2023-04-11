WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Wrestler To Sign With AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2023

Latest Wrestler To Sign With AEW

One of independent wrestling’s youngest stars, 18-year-old prodigy Billie Starkz has joined All Elite Wrestling.

During the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone revealed Starkz has signed with AEW.

Starkz debuted with AEW back in December 2022 and has wrestled a title of six matches for the promotion. Last week, she made her TV debut at Battle of the Belts VI in a match against TBS Champion Jade Cargill. 

AEW has not yet officially confirmed Starkz’s signing.

Bret Hart Criticizes Jon Moxley

During a recent interview with HN Live to promote his son’s own wrestling promotion in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, WWE Hall of Fame Bret [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 11, 2023 11:11AM

