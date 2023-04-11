Latest Wrestler To Sign With AEW

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

One of independent wrestling’s youngest stars, 18-year-old prodigy Billie Starkz has joined All Elite Wrestling.

During the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone revealed Starkz has signed with AEW.

Starkz debuted with AEW back in December 2022 and has wrestled a title of six matches for the promotion. Last week, she made her TV debut at Battle of the Belts VI in a match against TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

AEW has not yet officially confirmed Starkz’s signing.

"I got to show the world who @BillieStarkz is, and there's only more to come"

After her impressive national TV debut on #AEWBOTB6, the future is crazy and bright for Billie Starkz ✨ pic.twitter.com/bpCBezDqVr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023