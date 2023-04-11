Bret Hart Criticizes Jon Moxley

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

During a recent interview with HN Live to promote his son’s own wrestling promotion in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, WWE Hall of Fame Bret Hart revealed that he can not watch (main stream) pro-wrestling anymore these days feeling it has lost its way.

Bret also criticized what Jon Moxley does in All Elite Wrestling:

“AEW has kind of gone in a bad direction, I think, with all the violence and gore. I watched some episodes. You know, I watched Marta Hart do her big press conference for AEW here in Calgary.

I’m watching AEW, and I’m watching, who used to be Dean Ambrose, sticking a fork in somebody’s head for like five minutes with a close up on TV. This isn’t wrestling either. I would recommend turning all that off. I don’t watch that stuff anymore.

It’s not very good. Wrestling is going in some bad directions because people don’t know what wrestling is or wrestling was.”