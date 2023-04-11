WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Bret Hart Criticizes Jon Moxley

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2023

Bret Hart Criticizes Jon Moxley

During a recent interview with HN Live to promote his son’s own wrestling promotion in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, WWE Hall of Fame Bret Hart revealed that he can not watch (main stream) pro-wrestling anymore these days feeling it has lost its way.

Bret also criticized what Jon Moxley does in All Elite Wrestling:

“AEW has kind of gone in a bad direction, I think, with all the violence and gore. I watched some episodes. You know, I watched Marta Hart do her big press conference for AEW here in Calgary.

I’m watching AEW, and I’m watching, who used to be Dean Ambrose, sticking a fork in somebody’s head for like five minutes with a close up on TV. This isn’t wrestling either. I would recommend turning all that off. I don’t watch that stuff anymore.

It’s not very good. Wrestling is going in some bad directions because people don’t know what wrestling is or wrestling was.”

Matt Hardy Is Hopeful His Brother Jeff Will Return To AEW Soon

During an interview on Isiah Kassidy’s YouTube channel, AEW star Matt Hardy commented on his brother Jeff potentially returning to AEW [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 10, 2023 09:52AM


Tags: #wwe #aew #bret hart #hall of fame

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81528/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer