Matt Hardy Is Hopeful His Brother Jeff Will Return To AEW Soon

During an interview on Isiah Kassidy’s YouTube channel, AEW star Matt Hardy commented on his brother Jeff potentially returning to AEW following eye surgery:

“Jeff just had some eye surgery. His eyes were just a little off-set, it’s just probably from wear and tear and beating his body up. They had to work on some ligaments and tendons in one of his eyes. So they corrected that [with] surgery and they said probably in five, six weeks, he should be okay. So I’m hoping after that, now that he’s kind of putting this whole situation behind him, that we’ll see him back around soon. I’m hoping so, man. You guys keep your fingers crossed. Maybe six, eight weeks from now, hopefully we can see some Jeff Hardy on AEW.”