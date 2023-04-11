Update On Possible Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Match

Gunther may finally meet Brock Lesnar in the ring this year in a match that has long been desired.
Sports Illustrated reported a while back that WWE believed Gunther needed a bit more seasoning before he'd be ready to work with someone the level of Brock Lesnar on a major show like WrestleMania 39.
The WRKD Wrestling Twitter now reports Gunther vs. Lesnar has been floated backstage, with them working on a possible match this summer.
Gunther has spoken in numerous interviews about the possibility of a match with Lesnar and has definitely been in favor of it happening at some point soon.
