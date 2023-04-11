WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Booker T Believes Omos Should've Defeated Beat Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2023

Booker T Believes Omos Should've Defeated Beat Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania 39

During his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed how he hoped Omos would've beaten Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 to help establish Omos as an "ultimate giant." He stated the following:

“To have someone like Brock Lesnar to help him [Omos] grow, I thought that could’ve been a good thing but obviously they’ve got other plans, with Brock, you know, doing the thing with Cody Rhodes. Maybe Brock and Cody look like they’re gonna mix it up. Cody may have to go through Brock to go to the next level — I get it. But I did think that was a moment that we could’ve really made Omos the ‘ultimate giant.’ Yeah, I think we missed the moment.”

Eva Marie Reveals Her Current Relationship With WWE Management

Eva Marie was recently interviewed by WrestleZone about a possible WWE return. Marie revealed that the door to return to WWE is always open [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 11, 2023 11:16AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #booker t #hall of fame #omos #brock lesnar #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81530/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer