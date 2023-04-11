WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eva Marie Reveals Her Current Relationship With WWE Management

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2023

Eva Marie was recently interviewed by WrestleZone about a possible WWE return. Marie revealed that the door to return to WWE is always open for her and remains in contact with WWE management. She said:

"Uhm, of course. That door is always open, I mean we’re in constant talks. When I had originally left, I was filming my first lead action movie, so that door is definitely one of those things that is always, always open and I’m definitely down to always cause some trouble and stir up some things, that’s for sure."

Marie first wrestled on NXT between 2013 and 2017. She then made her return in May 2021, having a brief run on RAW as the manager of Doudrop. Marie was written off WWE TV in September 2021, and released in November of that year. 

Source: wrestlezone.com
Tags: #wwe #eva marie

