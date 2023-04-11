WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dolph Ziggler Reveals He Was "So Jealous" Over Baron Corbin

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2023

Dolph Ziggler Reveals He Was "So Jealous" Over Baron Corbin

WWE veteran Dolph Ziggler has revealed he was a little jealous when he found out Baron Corbin was Kurt Angle’s opponent for his last match at WrestleMania 35. During an interview with the Comedy Store Wrestling, Dolph Ziggler explained that Angle help him get a job in WWE due to his size:

"I was so jealous about that. They didn’t tell us who was going to do it ’til a couple of weeks out and I was like, ‘man, are they finally going to give me a singles match at WrestleMania and I get to be in the ring with my friggin’ hero Kurt Angle?

"The reason I have a job in wrestling, because I came in at 5’11, 180 lbs is because Kurt Angle was doing so well that they gave me a shot. That’s it. He was so good that I got a tryout."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle #dolph ziggler #baron corbin

