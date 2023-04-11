WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn Arrived Just In Time To Appear On WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2023

As was reported on Monday, WWE RAW was subject to many creative changes due to travel issues with talent.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Riddle and Zayn didn’t arrive at the show until the middle of the third hour of the show:

"The show tonight had a lot of changes, and these were not changes that were Vince McMahon just decided he didn’t like something, Travel issues, major travel issues that resulted in a large number of wrestlers not making it to the building, making it to the building very late in the evening. I think Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn got there in the middle of the third hour to do the run-in for the main event. So a lot of things went down, but they managed to largely do the same show. Obviously, they didn’t do the Matt Riddle-Miz match."

Dave Meltzer added:

"That match was actually pulled, not having anything to do with travel at all because Miz wasn’t there. Yeah, that was already canceled before the travel problems. But Matt Riddle did get there late. It was all one flight that was supposed to get them from Orlando to Seattle, and there was a delayed flight got in late, and people got in during the third hour. It was the whole Orlando crew.”
Meltzer added that the Miz vs. Riddle bout was scrapped on Sunday, but he didn’t know why. Meltzer listed off several wrestlers, such as Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Street Profits, and others who got there late."


 
 

