WWE Has No Plans To Reunite Popular Stable

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2023

Plans to reunite The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin) are no more. There have been a number of teases of the group getting back together on WWE television but it appears creative has other plans.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE has totally dropped the idea of bringing back the group.

"They have started it and totally dropped it. Yeah, I mean, we haven’t seen MVP around. We haven’t seen Cedric or Shelton around, nothing," said Meltzer

Bronson Reed Reveals Why His Performance Was Impacted During WWE RAW

During Monday's WWE RAW, Bronson Reed was in a match against Bobby Lashley. The match concluded when both men hit the floor and were counted [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 11, 2023 09:22AM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #the hurt business

