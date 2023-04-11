WWE Has No Plans To Reunite Popular Stable

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Plans to reunite The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin) are no more. There have been a number of teases of the group getting back together on WWE television but it appears creative has other plans.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE has totally dropped the idea of bringing back the group.

"They have started it and totally dropped it. Yeah, I mean, we haven’t seen MVP around. We haven’t seen Cedric or Shelton around, nothing," said Meltzer