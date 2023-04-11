Bronson Reed Reveals Why His Performance Was Impacted During WWE RAW

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

During Monday's WWE RAW, Bronson Reed was in a match against Bobby Lashley. The match concluded when both men hit the floor and were counted out. Following the match they continued to brawl with each other until they were separated.

For those who noticed Reed was a little off during his match, there was a good reason as he has had the flu which impacted his performance:

"Story ain't over. Been sick all week with the flu, uncle Bobby still hasn't felt me at my full force. Stay tuned."