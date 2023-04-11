WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bronson Reed Reveals Why His Performance Was Impacted During WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2023

During Monday's WWE RAW, Bronson Reed was in a match against Bobby Lashley. The match concluded when both men hit the floor and were counted out. Following the match they continued to brawl with each other until they were separated.

For those who noticed Reed was a little off during his match, there was a good reason as he has had the flu which impacted his performance:

"Story ain't over. Been sick all week with the flu, uncle Bobby still hasn't felt me at my full force. Stay tuned."

Tags: #wwe #raw #bronson reed

