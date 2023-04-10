WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trish Status Turns Heel On WWE RAW, New Women's Tag Champions Crowned

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2023

A much loved WWE Hall of Famer turned heel on WWE Monday Night RAW.

During a backstage segment earlier in the, Lita was shown backstage following an attack from an unknown person. Trish Status and Becky Lynch showed up and Lynch and pointed blame at Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez because they were nearby.

The Women's World Tag Team Title match went ahead as scheduled but instead Status took the place of Lita as Lynch's partner against Morgan and Rodriguez.

New champions were crowned after Trish was pinned by Morgan after hitting the Chick Kick. Corey Graves then added it was Trish who tagged herself in. In a shocking conclusion, Becky raised Trish's hand. Trish then attacked her with a forearm to the back and the Chick Kick!

 


