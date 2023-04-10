SPOILER: WWE Stable Possibility Splitting Up Soon

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

A possible spoiler has emerged concerning one of WWE RAW’s main stables possibly breaking up soon.

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) formed at last year’s SummerSlam event, but their time as a group could be up soon.

Following WrestleMania 39, Bayley posted a cryptic message, indicating taking time off from WWE and she was pulled from last week’s WWE RAW at the last minute.

The WRKD Wrestling on Twitter revealed there is a non-title match between SKY and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for tonight’s episode of RAW, with the account also noting "It won’t be long before you start to see the cracks form in Damage CTRL,”