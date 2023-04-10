WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER: WWE Stable Possibility Splitting Up Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2023

A possible spoiler has emerged concerning one of WWE RAW’s main stables possibly breaking up soon.

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) formed at last year’s SummerSlam event, but their time as a group could be up soon.

Following WrestleMania 39, Bayley posted a cryptic message, indicating taking time off from WWE and she was pulled from last week’s WWE RAW at the last minute.

The WRKD Wrestling on Twitter revealed there is a non-title match between SKY and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for tonight’s episode of RAW, with the account also noting "It won’t be long before you start to see the cracks form in Damage CTRL,” 

Saraya Reveals WWE Superstar She Believes Was Overlooked

During an interview with Superstar Crossover, AEW star Saraya (Paige in WWE) discussed Alicia Fox's career, believing she was underrat [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 10, 2023 03:51PM


