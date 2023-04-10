WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Saraya Reveals WWE Superstar She Believes Was Overlooked

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2023

During an interview with Superstar Crossover, AEW star Saraya (Paige in WWE) discussed Alicia Fox’s career, believing she was underrated because of her time spine in the "Divas era" of the women's division.

“So I actually posted this recently, but like, I feel like Alicia Fox didn’t get her flowers for the longest time. Because if you look back at her stuff, it’s everything looks aggressive, but she’s safe.

“All her matches were good. You have to watch them back. Because every time I wrestled her, I felt really, really safe. So I felt like she was very underrated. Also, she was in the Divas era. So if people didn’t give her the chance, and just thought, ‘No, she’s a diva, she couldn’t possibly be a good wrestler,’ but no, she was a great wrestler.”

Alicia Fox joined WWE developmental (OVW) in 2006 and departed the company officially in 2019.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #saraya #paige #wwe #alicia fox

