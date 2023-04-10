Saraya Reveals WWE Superstar She Believes Was Overlooked

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

During an interview with Superstar Crossover, AEW star Saraya (Paige in WWE) discussed Alicia Fox’s career, believing she was underrated because of her time spine in the "Divas era" of the women's division.

“So I actually posted this recently, but like, I feel like Alicia Fox didn’t get her flowers for the longest time. Because if you look back at her stuff, it’s everything looks aggressive, but she’s safe.

“All her matches were good. You have to watch them back. Because every time I wrestled her, I felt really, really safe. So I felt like she was very underrated. Also, she was in the Divas era. So if people didn’t give her the chance, and just thought, ‘No, she’s a diva, she couldn’t possibly be a good wrestler,’ but no, she was a great wrestler.”

Alicia Fox joined WWE developmental (OVW) in 2006 and departed the company officially in 2019.