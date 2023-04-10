Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Cody Rhodes To Address His Future

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

WWE will be focusing on Brock Lesnar’s attack on Cody Rhodes this week, but it should be noted Lesnar is not currently advertised. Rhodes has said that he will issue a statement on his status and future.

WWE has announced the following for the live USA Network broadcast:

- Damian Priest will address recent happenings with Bad Bunny

- Matt Riddle vs. The Miz

- Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

- The aftermath of Brock Lesnar’s attack on Cody Rhodes

- Cody Rhodes will address his future