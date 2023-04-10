WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Cody Rhodes To Address His Future

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2023

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

WWE will be focusing on Brock Lesnar’s attack on Cody Rhodes this week, but it should be noted Lesnar is not currently advertised. Rhodes has said that he will issue a statement on his status and future.

WWE has announced the following for the live USA Network broadcast:

- Damian Priest will address recent happenings with Bad Bunny

- Matt Riddle vs. The Miz

- Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

- The aftermath of Brock Lesnar’s attack on Cody Rhodes

- Cody Rhodes will address his future

Logan Paul Re-Signs With WWE

In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul has announced he has re-signed with WWE. Paul revealed prior to WrestleMania 39 that his contract was due [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 10, 2023 11:22AM


