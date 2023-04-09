WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bobby Fulton Suffers Theft Of Iconic 80s Jacket

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 09, 2023

The legendary Bobby Fulton was the victim of a theft yesterday at an NWA event revealing his iconic tuxedo jacket has been stolen.

“I’ve got sad news, this historic tux jacket, I’ve had since 1984, has been stolen! If anyone sees it for sale on eBay or elsewhere, please let me know. It’s this jacket in the pic. I’m mad & I’m heartbroken. After all I’ve been through, now this. It was taken at the NWA event."

Bobby was one half of the tag team The Fantastics with Tommy Rogers, competing in WWE, NWA, and Jim Crockett Promotions.

Tags: #wwe #nwa #bobby fulton

