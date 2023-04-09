Bobby Fulton Suffers Theft Of Iconic 80s Jacket

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

The legendary Bobby Fulton was the victim of a theft yesterday at an NWA event revealing his iconic tuxedo jacket has been stolen.

“I’ve got sad news, this historic tux jacket, I’ve had since 1984, has been stolen! If anyone sees it for sale on eBay or elsewhere, please let me know. It’s this jacket in the pic. I’m mad & I’m heartbroken. After all I’ve been through, now this. It was taken at the NWA event."

Bobby was one half of the tag team The Fantastics with Tommy Rogers, competing in WWE, NWA, and Jim Crockett Promotions.