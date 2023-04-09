WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Drew McIntyre’s Contractual Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 09, 2023

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Drew McIntyre’s contractual status. As recently reported, McIntyre has yet to sign a new WWE deal:

“I think he’s banged up…..is that what they said that he had an illness on TV? Okay, whatever it is was before WrestleMania because he worked through WrestleMania and the WrestleMania match and whatever the situation is. The injury, banged up, or whatever it is. Getting through and doing WrestleMania and now, I don’t know how long he’s going to be out. That’s the situation and then there’s the other situation, which we’ve talked about, the contract situation, which is not related to this, but it’s gotten out this week. That’s legit too in the sense they’re not close on money. It’s a long ways away. I hear people say, ‘Oh, he’s going to be at the [August 27th AEW] Wembley show.’ And it’s like, I don’t have the date, but I don’t think that’s contractually possible. I think that his contract runs well past that date. It’s a story to play out, but it’s not going to play out this week or next week.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre

