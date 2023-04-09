Update On Drew McIntyre’s Contractual Status

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Drew McIntyre’s contractual status. As recently reported, McIntyre has yet to sign a new WWE deal:

“I think he’s banged up…..is that what they said that he had an illness on TV? Okay, whatever it is was before WrestleMania because he worked through WrestleMania and the WrestleMania match and whatever the situation is. The injury, banged up, or whatever it is. Getting through and doing WrestleMania and now, I don’t know how long he’s going to be out. That’s the situation and then there’s the other situation, which we’ve talked about, the contract situation, which is not related to this, but it’s gotten out this week. That’s legit too in the sense they’re not close on money. It’s a long ways away. I hear people say, ‘Oh, he’s going to be at the [August 27th AEW] Wembley show.’ And it’s like, I don’t have the date, but I don’t think that’s contractually possible. I think that his contract runs well past that date. It’s a story to play out, but it’s not going to play out this week or next week.”