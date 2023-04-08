WWE Hall Of Famer Says John Cena "Didn’t Do Business"

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believed John Cena should have given Austin Theory a better match at WrestleMania 39 despite losing:

“I’m just old school and I just always believe in doing business, and I just don’t think Cena did business. I don’t know this, but I feel that Cena is basically going to spend the rest of his career on Hollywood doing movies and stuff. I don’t know. I don’t want to say this, but I don’t think his heart is in wrestling like it used to be. He’s thinking ahead to the movies and stuff now.”

“If you want to go and do something else, nothing’s wrong with that. Further your career, do better, I’m for that all the way. But, don’t forget where you come from. Back in the day, a guy that was in the territory, if he was going to leave for a good bit, then he would always leave the guy that’s left in the territory strong. I think he could have had a way better match with the kid than he did because I’ve seen him work in the ring before.”