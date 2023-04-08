Rumored Date For 2023 WWE Draft Revealed

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

During Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, Triple H appeared following his recent appearance on Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 39.

Triple H once again commented on the success of WrestleMania 39 and stated that WrestleMania was in the rearview and it was time to look towards the future. He said that a WWE Draft would be taking place in a few weeks. He revealed every star in the promotion would be eligible to be drafted.

The WRKD Wrestling Twitter today reports the Draft is believed to be taking place on May 8th from Jacksonville, Florida. It will take place two nights after the next premium live event, Backlash, on May 6 from Puerto Rico.

It remains to be seen if it will be held on one or two nights.