WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Rumored Date For 2023 WWE Draft Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2023

Rumored Date For 2023 WWE Draft Revealed

During Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, Triple H appeared following his recent appearance on Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 39.

Triple H once again commented on the success of WrestleMania 39 and stated that WrestleMania was in the rearview and it was time to look towards the future. He said that a WWE Draft would be taking place in a few weeks. He revealed every star in the promotion would be eligible to be drafted.

The WRKD Wrestling Twitter today reports the Draft is believed to be taking place on May 8th from Jacksonville, Florida. It will take place two nights after the next premium live event, Backlash, on May 6 from Puerto Rico.

It remains to be seen if it will be held on one or two nights.

Veteran WWE Superstar Believes He'd Be Fired In 2008

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on YouTube, Dolph Ziggler reflected on a time back in 2008, when he went up against Batista and he [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 07, 2023 04:11PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #wwe draft #raw #smackdown #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81489/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer