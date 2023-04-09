Another New WWE Show Coming Soon

WWE seemingly has another new show coming soon.
The company filed to trademark “WWE Superstars of Tomorrow” for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office recently:
“Mark For: WWE SUPERSTARS OF TOMORROW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”
WWE recently announced a new docuseries “WWE: Recruits,” which will follow wrestlers on their journey to become WWE Superstars airing on the Roku channel. John Cena will produce.
