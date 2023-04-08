First Name Confirmed For #1 Contenders Match On Tuesday’s WWE NXT

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Next Tuesday on WWE NXT, there will be a fatal four-way match to determine the #1 contender to the NXT title. The winner will face champion Carmelo Hayes at NXT Spring Breakin’.

No competitors were named originally, but WWE has since revealed Dragon Lee will be part of the match.

BREAKING: @dragonlee95 is the first competitor in the NXT Championship No.1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match taking place THIS TUESDAY! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0i0ayiHSIX — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2023