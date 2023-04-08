WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First Name Confirmed For #1 Contenders Match On Tuesday’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2023

Next Tuesday on WWE NXT, there will be a fatal four-way match to determine the #1 contender to the NXT title. The winner will face champion Carmelo Hayes at NXT Spring Breakin’.

No competitors were named originally, but WWE has since revealed Dragon Lee will be part of the match.

