Cody Rhodes Issues Statement Concerning His WWE Future

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2023

Cody Rhodes has had one nightmare of a week and has taken to his social media to issue a statement about how he still wants to be WWE Champion one day.

He posted on Instagram:

On Instagram, Cody Rhodes shared this message while thanking a lot of people including Triple H, The McMahon Family, WWE President Nick Khan, John Cena, and many others whose names you might recognize.

A long week. I know last Sunday was not the result I’d hoped for, and I know many fans were disappointed as well. I make no excuses. I lost. I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you how much I enjoyed the ride…until Sunday night, and furthermore Monday night.

I would like to thank @thebrandirhodes @wwe , the city of Los Angeles, Matt Rolf, @bradkolowichjr , @sgovintage , @jtcervero , HHH, The McMahon Family, Bruce, Conrad, Kevin Dunn, Ryan W Ryan C Mustache Chad Brian James Ed K, John Cone, John Cena, and @makeawishamerica for allowing me the honor to induct 15 wishes into the Circle Of Champions, and many more names I may be forgetting…in addition Nick Khan for taking care of my family through the festivities.

Lastly, the almost 200k fans who attended the weekend overall…unwavering and motivating. I want to be your champion. This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me. @usanetwork


