WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. Launching Podcast On AdFreeShows

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. is launching his own podcast.

The Million Dollar Man will be joining AdFreeShows with podcast entitled, “Everybody’s Got A Pod.” DiBiase will be joined by Marcus DeAngelo and venture back to look at DiBiase’s legendary career.

“Everybody’s Got A Pod” promises to be PRICELESS! Coming this May, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and co-host, Marcus DeAngelo, look back at Ted’s journey and Hall of Fame career that took him all over the world, culminating during the “Golden Age” of pro wrestling.

