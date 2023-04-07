Rival Bidder For WWE Prior To Endeavor Acquisition Revealed

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

New details on the recent WWE sale to Endeavor have emerged.

On Monday it was announced, Endeavor has purchased WWE and will merge it into one sports and entertainment company with the UFC.

During an interview with Puck, Endeavor president Mark Shapiro revealed Endeavor had placed a bid to acquire a majority stake in WWE three weeks prior, in mid-March with competition from John Malone’s Liberty Media, the owner of Formula One. The report said:

"The pair outlined their proposal during a meeting with WWE chairman Vince McMahon and C.E.O. Nick Khan at Raine Group offices, in New York, in mid-March, sources involved with the deal told me, and made a more emotional pitch one week later at WWE headquarters in Stamford."

"Still, they faced stiff competition from at least one rival bidder—John Malone’s Liberty Media, the owner of Formula One—until the very end"